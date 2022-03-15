Middleton community support district begins to take shape

Middleton is moving forward as construction plans for the initial phases of development at the community support district were filed last week with a state agency.
The first residential area of family housing at Middleton will consist of 250 homes on about 53 acres south of Central Parkway and west of Stampeder Trail, documents show.
It will also be home to a recreation area featuring a postal station, resort-style pool, pickleball and tennis courts, corn toss, children’s playground, dog park and pedestrian pathway surrounding a lake.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.