Middle schoolers learn more about local government

When a gavel called a meeting to order Thursday at Lady Lake Town Hall, it had quite the young crowd.
Twenty-nine students from The Villages Charter Middle School participated in a mock commission meeting with the Town Commission of Lady Lake so students could learn about the different departments that make up a local government and how they operate.
Seventh grade civics teachers Robert Trifu and Austin Downey brought their students so they could get firsthand experience with the material they’ve be working on.
“It is a privilege to work with the American Legion and the Town of Lady Lake to pull this off every year,” Trifu said. “Students get to put into action what they learned in the classroom, and I hope they are getting a preview of what will happen some years down the road when they will be sitting on an actual commission or will be voicing their concern as a member of the community.”
