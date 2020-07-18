Middle school students get a jumpstart on school year

Reading, art, math and masks were the subjects for the Jumpstart Summer Camp at The Villages Charter Middle School.
“It’s all about building good habits. They’re not used to wearing a mask and being really conscious of not touching everything,” sixth-grade math teacher Stacey Abrams said moments before squirting hand sanitizer in a palm of each student entering her classroom. “It’s just another thing we are having to teach.”
Inside her classroom, two containers of Clorox wipes sat on the desk nearest to the door, another sign of what the school expects will become as routine for students as multiplication, division, graphing and answering questions about what they read.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.