Mickey Fanatics celebrates 10th anniversary

It was a busy year for hurricanes — just not in Florida.
Floridians breathed a sigh of relief knowing this year’s Atlantic hurricane season came to an end today, with the state mostly spared despite bustling storm activity that maxed out the National Hurricane Center’s list of names for a third time.
Even a late-season shift from neutral climate conditions to La Niña, a weather pattern favorable for hurricane development, had little impact on storm activity.
No major hurricanes formed after Sept. 25, a rarity in recent history, according to Philip Klotzbach, a nationally renowned hurricane researcher with Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project. He observed that all other hurricane seasons since 1966 had at least two global major hurricanes form between Sept. 26 and Nov. 19.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.