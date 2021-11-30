Mickey Fanatics celebrates 10th anniversary

Charter members of Mickey’s Fanatics meet at Debbie Winters’ home in the Village of Country Club Hills to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary. Sitting from left are Tom and Alice Nicholas and Debbie Winters; in the back row are Norma Roberts and Paul and Nancy Shephard.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

It was a busy year for hurricanes — just not in Florida.

Floridians breathed a sigh of relief knowing this year’s Atlantic hurricane season came to an end today, with the state mostly spared despite bustling storm activity that maxed out the National Hurricane Center’s list of names for a third time.

Even a late-season shift from neutral climate conditions to La Niña, a weather pattern favorable for hurricane development, had little impact on storm activity.

No major hurricanes formed after Sept. 25, a rarity in recent history, according to Philip Klotzbach, a nationally renowned hurricane researcher with Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project. He observed that all other hurricane seasons since 1966 had at least two global major hurricanes form between Sept. 26 and Nov. 19.

