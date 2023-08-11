Mets are the champs of Division 5 Knudson

When the Division 5 Knudson summer season started, The Mets were pretty sure they would be good.
“When I looked at the draft results, it looked to me like we’d be the first-place team,” said Stu Lowenthal, of Village Hacienda.
Lowenthal’s instincts were right — but what he didn’t anticipate happening was a 10-0 start and the Mets cruising to the championship, winning the division by six games over the second-place Indians.
