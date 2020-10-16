Meteorology Mavens now have a club of their own

Anyone whose favorite toy is a digital weather station or spends free time studying hurricane outlooks may appreciate a new club for the community’s weather gurus.
The Weather Club in The Villages held its first meeting Thursday, drawing interest from people with a deep interest in meteorology and those who want to learn more about topics like heat and lightning.
Club founder John Shewchuk gave the inaugural presentation, which was about hurricanes and why Florida is vulnerable to strikes from hurricanes and tropical storms.
