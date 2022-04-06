Merry, 103, still bowling strong in The Villages

Three times a week, 103-year-old Buck Merry hops in the car and drives himself to Spanish Springs Lanes for a bowling session.
Merry doesn’t have a big secret to the longevity of his life or his bowling career — it’s simply a passion for the sport that keeps him going.
“I just love to bowl,” said Merry, who lives in Spruce Creek. “That’s why I’m here. I bowl three times a week and they’re all good friends. They all look up to me because I’m 103 years old.”
While Merry keeps it simple when talking about himself, some of his bowling teammates are impressed that at an advanced age, he is always present and full of life.
