Merchants give a variety of gifts to a variety of recipients for holidays

Local businesses are in a giving mood for the holidays.
Several businesses have been giving or plan to give back to the community in multiple ways including donating to front-line workers, local hospitals or local assisted living centers. Some of the businesses giving back include Edible Arrangements, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club.
Giving Tuesday took place this week and as a way to celebrate, Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the country are giving back to front-line workers.
Through Dec. 8, Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations will deliver smoothies to front-line workers as a thank-you for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Giving Tuesday is taking on a larger role this year as our country continues to fight through the pandemic,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, in a statement. “Offering a momentary getaway is what we do best and something our nation’s health
care heroes could certainly use right now.”
