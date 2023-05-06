Mercedes-Benz checks all of Villager’s boxes

Phyllis Feinberg, of the Village of Cason Hammock, stands next to her 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450. Feinberg believes this is her 10th Mercedes she has owned. Her favorite feature is the KeylessGO with Hands-free access, which allows Feinberg to open her trunk with her foot.

 Photos by George Horsford, Daily Sun

Phyllis Feinberg gets the best of both worlds in her 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 sports sedan. Feinberg loves that the Mercedes is fast and sporty, but also comfortable enough for her passengers. “I love this car, it is so speedy and gives me everything I want,” said Feinberg, of the Village of Cason Hammock. “It has four doors and lets me entertain my friends. It is a nice touring car.”

