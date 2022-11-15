Mentor program helps area kids in a ‘big’ way

Lt. Lawrence Wynn’s life has been the epitome of service — from serving in the Navy for six years to his career with the DeLand Police Department and now the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Sanford native’s most impactful service, however, comes from mentoring 9-year-old Caden McLean as a volunteer with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that provides mentors for area children. The organization hopes to expand its reach in the community.
It recently commemorated its re-entry into the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, and a Big Brothers, Big Sisters Villages lifestyle club began meeting at Everglades Recreation over the summer to support and recruit for the organization.
