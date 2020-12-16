Menorah car parade lights up The Villages

As afternoon became early evening Monday at the Sumter County Villages Annex in The Villages, a parade of vehicles began its journey down Morse Boulevard, heading to the giant Hanukkah menorah planted on Annex grounds by Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages and Tri County.
Three Sumter County Sheriff’s Office vehicles briefly stopped traffic on Morse Boulevard at the Mariposa Way roundabout, allowing the parade vehicles to circle and enter Mariposa Way for their short drive to the Annex.
One by one, the vehicles made their way to the Annex, many with menorahs attached to the tops of their cars. Some cars also played music commemorating Hanukkah. In all, more than 30 vehicles participated in Chabad Lubavitch’s Car Menorah Parade.
“Was this a great parade or what?” Rabbi Yossi Hecht of Chabad Lubavitch asked the participants, who were now gathered in front of the Annex for the menorah lighting. “We would not have been able to do this without the help of all of you.”
