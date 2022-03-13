Memory lane meets modern in shows this week

This week's shows will take you on a trip down memory lane — with some modern adjustments. Resident theater group Smash Productions will bring the classic sitcom "The Honeymooners” to the present-day Villages.
Catch Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly as they appeared onstage years ago, in the form of holograms. The Wisconsin Singers will perform five decades-worth of American popular music, and trumpet virtuoso Chris Botti will take the stage with instrumental jazz, pop and rock songs.
Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.