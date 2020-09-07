Memory care facility engages residents in creative ways

From the use of technology to coloring activities, YourLife of Wildwood Memory Care has gotten innovative when it comes to keeping residents engaged and active.
“As you can imagine, during this extraordinary time in history, we have had to be creative with how we interact with our families and our residents,” said Kathy Wiederhold, executive director.
Its first resident moved in at the beginning of April. Since then, YourLife has expanded use of the engagement system iN2L, which is for mental stimulation and social engagement.
iN2L is a digital system that connects people, in which residents can build a personal profile and visit with family members, other residents and staff. iN2L offers engaging content, such as reminiscing games, which are a hit with residents.
