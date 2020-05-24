Memorial Park Honor Guard remembers fallen vets

The sound of a drumbeat cloaked the sounds of a nearby pickleball game Saturday morning as members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard marched into the park. Even though the group couldn’t hold its usual Memorial Day ceremonies, it wasn’t going to let the weekend go without honoring the nation’s war dead.
Traditionally, there is a large ceremony at the park on Memorial Day. Speeches are made, salutes are given and rifles are fired. Sometimes, there’s even a congressman in attendance. Hundreds of Villagers gather at the park to pay tribute.
But members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park board decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such a presentation wouldn’t be appropriate this year. Instead, the group’s honor guard came unannounced early Saturday.
