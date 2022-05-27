Americans are ready to travel again this Memorial Day weekend. Reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day weekend are up 122% over last year, according to AAA travel booking data. “We saw a notable increase in our travel bookings in early spring, which is a strong indication of what to expect for summer,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a press release. “Despite inflation and higher gas prices, people want to travel, and we believe they will find ways to do so without breaking their budget.” After a couple years of COVID-19 restrictions around the country, Americans are eager to travel again. According to AAA, about 2.2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend. Florida travel numbers increased by about 8.3% compared to 2021, and the number of travelers this holiday weekend are close to the numbers recorded in 2017. Nationally, about 39.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, which is also an about 8.3% increase compared to 2021 and in line with travel numbers recorded in 2017.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday, and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
