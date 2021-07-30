Members of The Villages Parrot Heads stepped up to collect school supplies, money

As the new school year approaches, members of many charitable groups are stepping up to do their part to make sure students are ready to return and teachers have the supplies they need.
The Villages Parrot Heads recently held a school supply drive to help a local school.
“It’s a great chance to help a local school as a club,” said Mark Woodland, president of the club. “There are lots of organizations that help local schools, but it seems the middle and high schools don’t get as much support.”
