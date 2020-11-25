Melon Patch Theatre to Premiere Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ this season

The Melon Patch Theatre is back with another show that will have you guessing and giggling.
The community theater in Leesburg, where many Villagers volunteer and act, will run “Rumors” on weekends from Dec. 4-20.
A farce by Neil Simon, the play is part murder mystery, part comedy.
New York deputy mayor Charlie and his wife Myra have invited their eight best friends — four high-society New Yorker couples — to celebrate 10 years happily married.
Things start to go awry when the first guests arrive to find Charlie dead with a gun and a suicide note.
