Mega Millions prize offers big payout to a lucky winner or more

Americans are coming out of the woodwork to purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets now that the jackpot is more than $1 billion.
At $1.02 billion, it is one of the highest jackpots in Mega Millions’ 20-year history. The odds of winning are 1 in about 302 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. today.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In Florida, millions of residents have bought tickets in the hopes of winning the grand prize.
