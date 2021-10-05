Meet your local public safety officials at tonight’s event

The Villages Public Safety Department recently wrapped up its open house series, but its community outreach efforts are far from over. Now the department and others are gearing up for tonight’s National Night Out, which will include a parade and a meet-and-greet with representatives of eight local public safety agencies.
The event will kick off with a parade of police and fire vehicles starting at 4 p.m. at Spanish Springs Town Square, going through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and on to Brownwood Paddock Square, concluding with a meet-and-greet from 5 to 6 p.m. in Brownwood.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.