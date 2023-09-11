Meet Lake County Sheriff's Office new K-9, Vader

Master Deputy James Snyder said if his last two K-9s were high school athletes, then his third dog with the sheriff’s office is a pro in the NFL.
Snyder and K-9 Vader are the newest K-9 team to hit the streets of Lake County.
Vader is a 2-year-old dual purpose Belgian Malinois trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection.
“It’s another layer of protection, and I look at our unit as force multipliers for the sheriff’s office,” said Snyder, who has been part of the K-9 unit for six years. “We have these dogs who gives us the freedom to move about the county, where we know there are issues going on and try to prevent anything from happening.”
