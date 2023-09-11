Meet Lake County Sheriff's Office new K-9, Vader

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.