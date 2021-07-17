Meet Cheryl Whitaker, writer, bowler and wedding planner extraordinaire

You might know Cheryl Whitaker from writing clubs or the bowling alley. But did you know the skills she honed in a 43-year government career helped her handle four daughters’ weddings in a year? It’s normal to lose an entire year to juggling work and helping a daughter plan a wedding. Now imagine four daughters’ weddings in one year’s time. Cheryl Whitaker had the background to handle the challenge. She started with the Government Accountability Office as a typist, then got into an on-the-job training program and in 1976 became an analyst. During her rise through the ranks to deputy chief administrative officer, her three decades of experience at the time included the attention to detail, problem-solving ability and eye for proper structure that helped pull off the family’s year of weddings.
