Meet Bob Galbraith

Bob Galbraith didn't intend on spending the majority of his life cleaning up the environment.
Truth be told, the Village of Dunedin resident will quickly admit he isn't much of an outdoorsman. Nor has he ever had an affinity for nature, other than he figured it beats the confines of an indoor office space.
That's why a career spent as a geologist saving the planet from hazardous materials and nuclear waste came as a bit of a surprise not only to those who knew him, but even to himself.
"I actually tried to get into dental school, but I didn't make it," Galbraith said. "A friend suggested I take geology in summer school, so I did and I honestly loved it. I was a natural almost right away.
"So, I went from picking teeth to picking rocks."
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.