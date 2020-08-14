Meet area’s newest school principals

Students’ safety always has been schools’ top priority. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, safety brings new challenges to experienced principals who are new to two elementary schools in The Villages area, and who both want to sustain support from individuals and community groups. They also both said they want to continue to build on students’ academic achievement. Gregg Dudley transferred to the principal’s job at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake from Rimes Early Learning and Literacy Center in Leesburg. He is starting his 29th year as an educator, and five generations of his family live in Lady Lake and Weirsdale. He started his career teaching American history at Lake Weir Middle School in Marion County.
He fills the job vacated by former Principal Dave Bordenkircher, who retired.
