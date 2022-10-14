Medicare Annual Enrollment window starts on Saturday

The clock starts ticking Saturday on the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.
The period runs through Dec. 7. During this time, residents 65 and older are faced with a lot of choices about the coverage they want in 2023.
Seniors will decide whether they want to sign up for, or switch to, traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. Traditional Medicare is hospital and medical insurance. People can also buy supplemental insurance like prescription drug coverage, which is something else they can change during this period.
Medicare Advantage plans, however, often include drug coverage, vision and dental.
The decision-making process has a lot of moving parts.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.