Medicare Advantage open enrollment period begins Sunday

If you’re feeling some buyer’s remorse over your choices during the recent Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, it may not be too late.
Starting Sunday, anyone in a Medicare Advantage plan can select a different plan or choose to join traditional Medicare. The new period, which runs through March 31, is known as the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.
“It’s three months that really gives them the opportunity to assess if there’s any disruption, any changes they need to revert back to,” said Emilio Noble, Villages Health vice president of sales and marketing.
For the last three months, many seniors were faced with the choice of signing up for, or switching to, traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
The difference between the two is traditional Medicare is hospital and medical insurance, which people can add to with supplemental insurance like prescription drug coverage. Medicare Advantage plans, however, often include drug coverage, vision and dental, and there are a lot of them out there.
