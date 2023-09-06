Medical setback can't keep Villager out of the pool

Gloria Galbreath lost sight in her left eye five years ago and thought it wise to give up swimming.
“I thought the chlorine and the chemicals might affect my eye,” said Galbreath, of the Village Santo Domingo.
“But then I went to my doctor, and he said, ‘Your eye is completely gone. You’ll never see out of it again’. That’s when I figured the chlorine wasn’t going to hurt it anymore.
“I’m so glad to be back (swimming). I love it,” Galbreath continued. “It’s just that I had lost my endurance — trying to build it back up.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.