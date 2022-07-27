MCSO's Explorers post brings home six trophies

Explorers in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post recently put their law enforcement skills to the test at a statewide conference and came home winners.
Post 564 took home six trophies at the 2022 Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association Summer Conference in June at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. This was the first time the explorer post formed a competition team and went against other posts in the state to test their incident assessment and response to certain scenarios and more.
“When we redid the program, we actually chartered into the Florida Sheriffs Association,” said Cpl. Thomas Newbanks, program advisor. “We weren’t a part of that organization prior and once we got into that organization, we saw that there were competitions and conferences to get them and our agency more involved. We wanted to throw our name out there and show everybody what we’ve got coming out of Marion County.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
