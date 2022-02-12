McKeel a level above VHS in Region 2 Semi

The scouting report on the McKeel Academy (Lakeland) girls soccer team said the Wildcats were fast and relentless. Friday night, The Villages High School girls soccer team found that the film did not lie.
The Wildcats (10-7-2) ended the Buffalo's (11-3) season with a 5-2 win at the H.G. Morse Range in the Class 4A-Region 2 semifinal, using their speed and a couple of early goals to control the game from start to finish.
