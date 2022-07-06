McGrady’s Pub draws eager residents to Sawgrass Grove

McGrady’s Pub in Sawgrass Grove is establishing itself as a popular destination for Villagers.
Visitors to the area will soon have more dining and entertainment options when The Market at Sawgrass Grove opens its doors.
McGrady’s Pub has made a big impression on customers since the restaurant opened June 1.
Even before the restaurant opens its doors for the day, eager customers line up outside hoping to get a seat in the Scottish pub to try the food or get one of their favorites again.
“We even have to station the patio area, so people don’t try to go in there and reserve bar seats,” said Spencer Novak, executive director of Hospitality at The Villages.
McGrady’s recently extended its hours to add lunch service. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Wednesday through Sunday with plans to offer a full daily schedule coming soon.
Customers can enjoy live entertainment on the patio from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
“We’ve got nothing but rave reviews,” Novak said. “Everybody seems to love the food, the bar, the craft drinks.”
McGrady’s Pub is one of many new businesses at Sawgrass Grove, with more set to come online soon.
The Market will be home to a variety of vendors: Little Fin Seafood Shack, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, Sawgrass Bar, The Local Butcher & Market, The Villages Grown and Southern Oaks Golf Pro Shop.
