McDaniel’s No. 1 fan is A Villager — Hi, Mom!

Donna McDaniel is a football mom. When she looks out to the field to spot her son, though, she scans the sideline — for first-year Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
She’s been fulfilling her football mom duties from the days when Mike was a football-obsessed youngster, to a high school receiver that went on to play at Yale, to an unpaid NFL coaching intern, to an assistant coach at multiple stops, and now as he leads one of the NFL’s pillar franchises.And while time and life has made the dynamic of their relationship change, it’s still an emotional bedrock for them both — especially now as Donna enjoys life in The Villages, just four hours away from her son.
“I’ve relished the opportunity to be this close to him geographically,” said McDaniel, who lives in the Village of Tall Trees.
“His coaching career has taken him a lot of places. ... Of course I would visit and spend time with him in all those places, but there’s nothing like having him home with me like it was for so long. With us both being in Florida now, I can spend good amounts of time with him and his family.”
