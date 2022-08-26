It’s a make-or-break year for Baker Mayfield, whether he wants to say it or not.
“It’s not a redemption year,’’ the Carolina Panthers’ new starting quarterback told reporters this week. “I know what I’m capable of. I’m not trying to prove anything to anybody else. I’m just trying to lead this locker room the best I can and win a bunch of ballgames.’’
Though the surroundings are new, it’s a familiar spot for Mayfield — an underdog role. The fifth-year pro walked on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma in college and now has outdueled Sam Darnold to claim Carolina’s starting job.
Adding to the storyline is that Mayfield now gets the Week 1 start against the Cleveland Browns — his former team that dealt him away for a fifth-round draft pick. That makes it must-see TV as Mayfield looks to stick it to his former team on Sept. 11.
