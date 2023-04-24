May fundraiser to support local women vets group

Next month the Tri-County Women Veterans are partnering with the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club on May 2 to raise money for one of the club’s most important events.
On that day, restaurant owner David Suleiman will donate a portion of the restaurant’s food profits to the club for their upcoming Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Conference in June.
Sue Roper, president of Tri-County Women Veterans, said they couldn’t host the event without the help of the community. The conference is a statewide event, and hosting it is a big deal, according to Roper.
“We’ve had so many people support us during our fundraising events,” she said. “It’s great to see everyone come out.”
