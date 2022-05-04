May brings immersive entertainment to The Villages, Central Florida

Patrons are immersed in “Lasting Impressions” at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The 3D exhibit, featuring more than 100 impressionist paintings by 12 artists, will be on view through July 20 at The Studio.

 Submitted photo

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol is bringing some of the world’s most well-known paintings to life with an immersive 3D exhibit like nothing ever seen before in The Villages.

Starting Monday, patrons will wear 3D glasses to view more than 100 impressionist paintings by 12 artists in the “Lasting Impressions” exhibit. “People are a little bit speechless by the time they come out of it,” said Andrew Scholotiuk, one of the producers of the exhibit.

