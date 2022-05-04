May brings immersive entertainment to The Villages, Central Florida

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol is bringing some of the world’s most well-known paintings to life with an immersive 3D exhibit like nothing ever seen before in The Villages.
Starting Monday, patrons will wear 3D glasses to view more than 100 impressionist paintings by 12 artists in the “Lasting Impressions” exhibit. “People are a little bit speechless by the time they come out of it,” said Andrew Scholotiuk, one of the producers of the exhibit.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.