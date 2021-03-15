Math Field Day connects numbers to other classes

Math Field Day showcased students’ math skills as they progress through different grade levels, aiming to show how they will one day be able to apply them to real-world problems in their daily lives.
Sandy Nielsen, vice principal of the VCS Intermediate Center, said the goal of the day was to encourage students to see the fun side of math.
Nielsen said the day was filled with events including a game in PE class called “race to 100,” during which the students have to add up cards to a hundred during the game.
“I love this event,” Nielsen said. “Math is my thing.”
Students also participated in events like graphing with M&M’s, pretzels or Skittles. Some of the older students played a game called combo, which is described as a very quick-thinking math game that uses addition, subtraction, multiplication and division flash cards to see who can get through the equations the fastest.
