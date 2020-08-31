Matching Masks Act as Silver Rockettes Uniform

The Silver Rockettes dance group has a new addition to its uniform.
While the group has been on hiatus since March, members try to have informal gatherings each week to catch up with one another.
At their last gathering, Aug. 12 at Fenney Grill, the group showed off their new matching masks.
Mary Landholt, of the Village of Pinellas, made matching face masks using black fabric and iron-on patches.
The masks have the Silver Rockettes logo they use and they act as an informal uniform.
“We usually all wear matching costumes when we perform,” said member Nancy Urch. “And we’re not rehearsing or performing but when we get together, it’s fun to feel like we’re a part of our group again.”
