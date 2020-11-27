Master naturalists share Florida ecosystem wisdom

They’re the people who will look closely at the leaves of a plant to watch the bugs.They’re the people who clear out spaces overrun with invasive plants to replace them with native species.
They’re the graduates of the Florida Master Naturalist Program, which taught them about the flora and fauna of the state’s freshwater, coastal and upland systems.
Recently, three women from The Villages — Nini Conner, Jean Vasicek and Ann Fender — earned the certification for completing the core classes for those topics.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.