Masks needed for safety of volunteers

Two organizations are reaching out for help so they can continue serving the community safely. The Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and Hospice of Marion County are in need of face masks. The masks are for volunteers and children attending summer camp at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and for volunteers at Hospice of Marion County. Both disposable and cloth face masks are needed and can be handmade or store bought. Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, or Friends of FSYR, is a group based in The Villages that supports Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. The ranches are part of a nonprofit organization that serves more than 159,000 at-risk children and families throughout Florida.
