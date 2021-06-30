Marksmanship contest draws officers from three agencies

During the moments the competitors eyed their shots, a stillness hung in the air that rivaled the hush found at the final hole of the Master’s.
But this wasn’t golf.
That quiet would soon be punctured by a clang. Then another. Then another. Repeating 90 times over a long stretch until silence again reigned.
The noise was .177-caliber pellets pelting into the steel backstop of the Rio Grande Air Gun Range in the Village Del Mar.
There on June 24, nine local law enforcement officers gathered with members of the One Buck Club, a subset of The Villages Air Gun Club, for the inaugural “Law Enforcement Shootout.”
