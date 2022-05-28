Mark and Susan O’Brien teach a unique class that features myriad dance styles for the Enrichment Academy

Susan and Mark O’Brien get a kick out of seeing their dance students excel.
The O’Briens tell their students that they should videotape them during the first class and compare it to where they are at the end of the session.
“They can feel the difference,” said Mark, of the Village of Polo Ridge. “We’re (currently) going on our fourth week of class, and they’re picking up the harder steps quicker. They’re reacting and thinking.”
The O’Briens are in the middle of the seven-week class, which they have dubbed “Ballroom with a Facelift,” for the Enrichment Academy. It meets at 11:15 a.m. Thursdays at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
They discovered that many couples want to dance, but not in the one-size-fits-all method.
“Some can’t do the cha-cha that way,” Susan said. “There’s a way to teach this and tailor it so they don’t look like each other. You can readjust and change any step you want.”
