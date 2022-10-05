Marion Sheriff’s Office adds new K-9 to the team

The newest addition to the school resource officer division of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has floppy ears and a tail.
Albie, a German shorthaired pointer, is the county’s first firearms detection K-9, and she’s trained to detect firearms, ammunition, ammunition casings that have been fired, post-blast residue, smokeless powder, gun oils and gun lubricants. She joined the agency in August.
“Marion County decided to bring in Albie due to the recent and unfortunate circumstances around the country of shootings and guns being found around schools,” said School Resource Officer Cpl. Erik DeAngelis, Albie’s handler. “Marion County has had a few guns found in schools, and the sheriff wanted to bring another layer of protection for the kids here.”
This was made possible by donors, said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Billy Woods in a press release. Since DeAngelis joined the SRO unit seven years ago, he wanted to have a K-9 as part of the unit and spent several years researching and advocating for it, he said.
