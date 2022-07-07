Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for bagpipers and drummers

Volunteers with Marion County Sheriff’s Office can hear the cry of bagpipes and booming echo of drums as they honor and represent the department.
Those who want to learn or already know how to play the drums or bagpipes, the sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to join its revamped Pipes and Drum Team that took a hiatus because of the pandemic, said Wendy Holland, volunteer coordinator for MCSO.
In the past, the Pipes and Drum Team performed at various law enforcement and community events, such as parades, law enforcement memorials, funerals and internal agency events.
“We have not had this service active in the community in about two years, so we’re trying to rebuild and get it back into the community again,” Holland said.
The Pipes and Drum Team is just one of the more than 57 volunteer opportunities offered at the agency, and Marion County residents as young as 14 years old can apply to join the team, Holland said.
No prior musical playing or reading experience is needed. Volunteers get all of the equipment and training for free, said Lt. Paul Bloom, public information director. Holland recently put in a funds request for all the equipment the team needs, she said.
Volunteers have the option of playing the bagpipes, snare drum, tenor drum or bass drum.
The team members get and wear uniforms made up of kilts, hats, socks, shoes, a sheriff’s office shirt and other items, Bloom said.
Other requirements to join the team include: applicants cannot be convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, cannot have a dishonorable discharge in the military, must pass a background check, must have a driver’s license unless a minor, must perform physical requirements and expectations, must volunteer at least four hours a month and must pass a drug and physical screening.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
