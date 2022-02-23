When a noticeable difference can be seen in women after completing the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) program, the impression sticks with Master Cpl. Sue Van Weelden.
It’s also changed herself for the better, Van Weelden said.
For the last several years, the sheriff’s office has offered the R.A.D. program to make sure women in the area have the tools to protect themselves from attacks.
In 2019, MCSO helped Van Weelden train to become a R.A.D. instructor and she said a deep love and passion for this program has taken over.
