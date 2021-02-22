Marine Corps League meets Toys for Tots goal

Members of the Marine Corps League’s Col. Phillip C. DeLong Detachment 1267 in The Villages have finished adding up their toy drive numbers, which show they met their goal to make Christmas significantly better for many local families.
Working on this year’s drive with the Sgt. I.W. Hatcher Jr. South Lake County Detachment 1120 in Clermont, Detachment 1267 gathered 55,419 toys, according to a blog post on its website by Mark Rhodes, the group’s communications manager.
Those toys were distributed to 17,850 children in Sumter and Lake counties, Rhodes noted. Overall, 5,645 local families benefited. And that resulted from the work of 39 volunteers, some of whom were not members of either detachment.
“It was a fantastic season for us,” said Nathan Pratt, commandant of Detachment 1267.
