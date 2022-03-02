Mardi Gras Festival goes to the dogs

During this year’s Mardi Gras parade, attendees didn’t just catch beads. They caught Frisbees, too.
Villages residents’ four-legged friends took the spotlight during the inaugural Mardi Paw March held Tuesday afternoon at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cart run by Petsense threw out beads and Frisbees into the crowd as the parade marched through the street.
The march kicked off the festivities for the Mardi Gras Festival, where The Villages Entertainment imported some fun from New Orleans.
