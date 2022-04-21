Marco Rubio returns to Villages for coffee and a conversation

Ferny Lilly was having a cup of coffee Wednesday morning when the door to Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant opened and Sen. Marco Rubio walked in.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Lilly, of the Village of Collier. “I said ‘Really?’”
Rubio walked around chatting with guests, including Lilly, at the Brownwood restaurant. Florida’s senior senator is a familiar face around The Villages, often visiting for events like seeing how the Paycheck Protection Program, which he co-authored, helped save local businesses and jobs across The Villages and nation or recognizing Vietnam veterans at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
Rubio, a Republican, is back on the ballot this year, and faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), a Democrat. Soon after grabbing a coffee to go, he sat down for a chat with the Daily Sun.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
