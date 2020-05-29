Many sporting goods stores’ sales are rising as activities pick up

As gyms, courts and fields reopen, people are resuming, or increasing, activity levels.
And some sporting goods stores have seen an increase in sales.
Some stores in The Villages area saw a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic or in their first weeks since resuming busines. As gyms begin to reopen, along with pickleball courts and softball fields, some stores are seeing customers coming in to refresh their sports supplies or get new items.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.