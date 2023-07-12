Mann finding flow in NBA summer league

Fans of The Villages High School and the University of Florida basketball know very well what Tre Mann can do on a basketball court.
NBA fans are starting to learn, too.
Mann set social media ablaze just over a week ago with an emphatic, poster-worthy, one-hand dunk over Utah Jazz big man Micah Potter; but he’s also showed the full repertoire of his skillset as he’s been one of Oklahoma City’s top players during the NBA Summer League games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
Mann, who played four years of varsity basketball at VHS and was named a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in 2019, was selected 18th overall by the Thunder during the 2021 draft.
