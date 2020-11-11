​Manatees traveling to warmer waters

As Florida’s air shifts from hot and humid to cool and dry, residents welcome the ocean’s giant gray sea cows to the springs. And now is the time to recognize them. November is Manatee Awareness Month, a designation that times with the period when manatees begin to retreat from coastal waters into their warm-water safe havens, like springs and power plant discharges. The need to conserve manatees, Florida’s official state marine mammal, continues as threats to their survival persist. A higher number of manatees — 488 from January to October this year — died compared to deaths in the same period in 2019, though fewer were the result of boating collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
