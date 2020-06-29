Manager’s passion to serve continues at soup kitchen

Donna Slider was the first in and the last to leave the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
The former manager of the soup kitchen always made sure everyone left with a full belly and a lot of love.
Earlier this year, the Village of Sunset Pointe resident passed away from breast cancer, leaving a void for all those she touched.
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen, hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and run by volunteers, usually helps feed about 200-300 people in Sumter County, at no cost for those in need, each day it is open for service.
