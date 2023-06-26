Management district will do prescribed burns through September

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is conducting prescribed burns this summer to ensure the longevity and preservation of nature.
It is doing the prescribed burns through September at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. This area includes the Green Swamp East Tract in Polk, Sumter and Lake counties; the Hampton Tract in Polk County; and the Green Swamp West Tract in Pasco County.
“Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control,” said Susanna Martinez Tarokh, Southwest Florida Water Management District public information officer, in a press release.
Prescribed burns, or controlled burns, is a fire intentionally started by land managers, said Chris Reed, the Southwest Florida Water Management District land management manager.
